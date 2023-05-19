INDIANAPOLIS — Homeowners were lucky not to be injured after an SUV tore through their kitchen on Friday morning.

The Wayne Township Fire Department shared photographs that show extensive damage after the GMC drove through the corner of the Wayne Township home, on the city’s west side, and left a gaping hole in the kitchen.

Photos by Wayne Twp Fire Department

The fire department said the driver fled the scene after the collision.

The Indianapolis Fire Department also responded to the scene to assist Wayne Township and is assessing the structural damage and stability to the home.

At this time, police haven’t announced any arrests in connection to the incident.