INDIANAPOLIS — Friday April 8, IMPD, using a search warrant, forcefully entered a house on the 1600 block of Spann Avenue on suspicion of illegal drugs inside of the home.

A neighbor caught the SWAT entry on video on his Ring doorbell surveillance camera and released the clip on his Twitter page. Warning: The video contains explicit language.

Upon search, officers found suspected methamphetamine, a digital scale, and several guns.

This is an ongoing investigation by IMPD. We will update as we gather further information.