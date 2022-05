INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are involved in a standoff on the east side.

According to IMPD, the SWAT team has been called to the scene.

Officers arrived in the 700 block of S. Emerson Ave. in response to reports of a “disturbance with a weapon.”

A person was reportedly barricaded inside a home.

IMPD said traffic in the area would be restricted until the situation is resolved. Police said people should avoid the area.