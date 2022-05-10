INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis police called in the SWAT team to resolve an ongoing situation on the near south side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired at 27 N. Schiller Street, which is near Meridian and Raymond streets.

It happened in the early morning hours Tuesday.

Several additional shots fired calls were made in the same area, IMPD said, and officers were told a man was inside a home firing shots from a window.

When officers arrived, the man barricaded himself inside the home, police said. SWAT was called to take over the scene.

The man was taken into custody without further incident, police said.