INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was taken into custody after police say she fired a gun that went into an east side apartment overnight.

IMPD officers were sent to the 7200 block of Twin Oaks Drive near the intersection of Shadeland Avenue and 34th Street at around 12:10 a.m. Dispatchers had received a report of a woman with a gun.

Investigating officers say a woman shot twice into the air, and one of the bullets went into a nearby apartment building.

Police say they approached her and asked her to put down the gun, but she refused and then ran inside an apartment and barricaded herself inside.

The SWAT team was called, and two SWAT vehicles responded to the scene.

The woman walked out of the building herself and surrendered to police.

She was arrested and taken into custody for questioning.

Police say no one was hurt in the incident.