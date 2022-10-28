INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD enlisted its SWAT team to help take a man armed with a rifle into custody on the east side of Indianapolis.

According to police, they were originally called out around 8 a.m. to a burglary on Admiral Drive, not far from 21st and Arlington.

Police on scene at Admiral Drive Police on scene at Admiral Drive Police on scene at Admiral Drive

Neighbors told police they saw a man walking outside before the burglary.

Officers soon located a male inside of a vacant duplex. Police said the man had a rifle, so the SWAT team was called in to assist.

Police say the SWAT used a “diversionary tactic” to help bring the man into custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated.