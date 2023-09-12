UNION CITY, Ind. – Police are working to arrest a Greenwood man after he was charged with child solicitation.

Court documents indicated 40-year-old William D. Clarkson was charged with the sexual offense following an August investigation.

Investigators said they were contacted by the Randolph County Department of Child Services who informed them of an incident between a man and a 14-year-old girl in Union City.

The girl said that she had been living with her mother at a residence on West Division Street and that she had babysat for a man, later identified as Clarkson.

Clarkson was reportedly staying at the home for about four days between June 25 and July 1 when the incident happened.

The probable cause said Clarkson asked the girl to talk to him in the bathroom and after she went, Clarkson “tongue kissed her.”

During the encounter, Clarkson also reportedly touched the teen’s back and sides.

The girl told investigators that Clarkson asked if he could touch her and she “shook her head no.”

The teen added that a similar incident happened in the living room where Clarkson told her to kiss him.

The victim told investigators that during one of the incidents, Clarkson made a vulgar statement suggesting sexual behavior. This even went so far as to ask the girl to join Clarkson for a shower.

Clarkson reportedly told the girl, “You can come in if you like or take a peek anytime.”

Court documents said Clarkson had two other pending cases in Indiana which would be used to establish bond for the Randolph County case.

Clarkson was charged with child solicitation for fondling or touching, Level 5 Felony.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on Sept. 11.