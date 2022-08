INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager was taken to the hospital following a shooting on the northwest side, according to IMPD.

Officers were sent to the 5300 block of Winterberry Drive, near the intersection of Moller Road and 56th Street, after a “person shot” report.

A teenager was found at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound.

The teen was taken to a hospital and was last said to be stable.

IMPD aggravated assault detectives are investigating.