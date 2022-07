INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager was shot Wednesday on the northwest side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before noon, police were called to the 4400 block of North Vinewood Avenue, near 46th Street and High School Road.

Officers arrived to find a 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. IMPD said he is stable condition.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.