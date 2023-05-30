Police at scene on May 30, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating after a teenage shooting victim walked into a west side Taco Bell Tuesday morning.

The individual went inside the restaurant seeking help. It’s located near 38th Street and Eagle Creek Parkway.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the actual shooting happened at a different location. The Taco Bell was not involved.

Aggravated assault detectives are investigating. IMPD believes the incident started at a nearby apartment complex in the 3000 block of Heather Ridge Drive.

The shooting remains under investigation.