WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Whitestown police arrested two teens for an armed robbery after a pursuit that led to one of the suspects being bit a police K-9.

Around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, police received word of a robbery at gunpoint that happened in the vicinity of Gordman Drive in Whitestown.

Police then spotted a vehicle matching the suspect description and attempted to pull it over. Instead, the driver did not stop and led officers on a short chase in a residential area.

The suspect’s car got stuck in the mud, and two people were then seen running out of the vehicle.

One of the male suspects, believed to be the passenger, was stopped by a K-9 who bit him. The other suspect was stopped when Zionsville police officers joined the search on foot.

Police identified the suspect who was bit as Jawaun D. Gordon, 18, of Indianapolis. The other suspect is a 15-year-old, also from Indianapolis.

Police confirmed the Chevy Impala they were driving was stolen out of Indianapolis.

Gordon is facing charges of armed robbery, battery on a public safety official, and resisting law enforcement.

The 15-year-old male is preliminary charged with armed robbery, resisting law enforcement.