FISHERS, Ind. — Four teenagers aged 16 and under are under arrest after breaking into vehicles at a Kia dealership and then fleeing from police in a Kia stolen from outside an Indianapolis home.

According to the Fishers Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Napleton Kia of Fishers located on Britton Park Road on report of multiple subjects breaking into vehicles at 5 a.m. on Sunday.

Police reported arriving on scene at the dealership and observing one suspect running north. At the same time, a black 2014 Kia Soul exited the parking lot and fled north on State Road 37.

Police gave chase to the fleeing Kia which eventually crashed near State Road 37 and 116th Street after officers used a tire deflation device. Four suspects then fled from the vehicle on foot.

Police ended up tracking down all the suspects, three of whom were found hiding in a dumpster. A K-9 assisted in the search and apprehension, Fishers police said.

Police said the teens arrested were 16, 15, 14 and 14 years of age. All were from Indianapolis.

Police said the suspect spotted running when police first arrived at the Kia dealership wasn’t found despite a search using a K-9 and a drone.

According to the investigation, the Kia Soul that the teens fled from police in was stolen not from the dealership but from an Indianapolis home. Police identified six damaged vehicles in the Kia dealership parking lot including two with smashed windshields.

The teens arrested by Fishers police face charges including auto theft, criminal mischief and resisting law enforcement.

These break-ins and thefts of Kia vehicles is only the latest in a nationwide trend. Indianapolis recently joined several other U.S. cities in a lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai accusing the car makers of making their vehicles too easy to break into, which has led to a rash of thefts across the country fueled by “Kia challenge” social media videos that show how easily Kia’s can be broken into using only a USB cable.