INDIANAPOLIS — The new year begins where the old one left off in Indianapolis with teenage car thieves stealing vehicles, running from police and crashing, striking an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department patrol car in one pursuit early this morning and killing a motorist in another crash on the southwest side.

Just before 5 a.m., on Tuesday near West 52nd Street and Pike Creek Boulevard, IMPD officers spotted the car of a suspect in vehicle break ins.

A pursuit ended in the fleeing stolen 2011 Hyundai crashing into an IMPD car.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested and burglary tools were confiscated.

Just about an hour later, a Camby man told Fox 59 News he walked outside of his apartment building to discover his Kia Sedona mini-van was missing.

It was about 10 a.m. when an IMPD officer spotted the stolen Kia near a convenience store/gas station at Mann and Southport roads.

Even though the officer didn’t give chase, the Kia sped away, southbound on Mann Road until it blew a curve near Winding River Golf Course.

”I was right there at the window, looked out and saw the car and the van spin out of control and smoke flying,” said Doug Rushton who was at his desk in the pro shop. “Actually the motor that was sitting out on the grass there was on fire.”

The driver of the other car was pronounced dead after officers pulled the alleged car thief out of the stolen Kia.

”It was a teenager, they immediately pulled their guns and they knew he had stolen it, I guess that’s why they were behind him,” said Rushton, “and a cop broke his window with a tool that they have and pulled him out and handcuffed him.”

The suspect, as well as the dead motorist, later identified as Julio Cervantes Ramirez, 34, both had Camby addresses.

”It’s a sad tragedy. Just a normal person on everyday life in the wrong place at the wrong time and their life’s gone,” said Rushton. ”Now he’s gotta live with taking a life and its just not worth it.”

In the past year, all across the United States, car thieves have targeted Kias and Hyundais, spurred on by youtube videos that show how easy it is to steal the vehicles.

Last summer, the city of Indianapolis joined in lawsuits with other American cities against both Kia and Hyundai, seeking reimbursement of public safety costs associated with responding to vehicle thefts caused by a lack of anti-theft safeguards.

Kias and Hyundais account for 25% of all stolen vehicles reported to IMPD which has seen a 24% overall hike in vehicle theft reports since 2022.

As a result, Kia has recently published theft deterrent technology updates for owners. Click here for more information.

Indianapolis residents who own a Kia or Hyundai can access free steering wheel locks at their IMPD District and can contact their district during business hours.