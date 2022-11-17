INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested two teenagers accused in a series of armed robberies targeting food delivery drivers.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the investigation began on Nov. 10. Investigators believe a 17-year-old male and a 15-year-old male were involved.

Two of the robberies occurred just a day apart at addresses in the 4000 block of Steelewater Way on the northeast side. The first happened around 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 8 while the second was reported the next day around 5:30 p.m.

According to IMPD incident reports, the Nov. 8 case involved the theft of about $48 in pizza, wings and brownies. A gun was reportedly involved. The Nov. 9 robbery involved a gun and the theft of about $109 in Chinese food.

The teens are also suspected in a third case, police said. The incident involved theft from a motor vehicle in which several items were stolen, including a woman’s purse containing debit and credit cards, identification, cash and keys. It happened sometime between Nov. 7 and Nov. 8 in the 10000 block of Snowdrop Way, according to the incident report. The victim reported the theft around 3:15 on Nov. 8.

Robbery detectives identified two juveniles believed to be involved in the robberies. Both were located and arrested after a collaborative effort involving several investigative units, SWAT and East District officers. The teens were arrested Friday.

Since both suspects are juveniles, no booking photos are available, IMPD said. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a final charging decision.