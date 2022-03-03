INDIANAPOLIS — A first-year police offer who was still in field training faces a long road to recovery after he was shot in the neck on Sunday while responding to a call in Fountain Square. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the gunshot caused significant damage to the officer’s Adam’s apple and voice box.

The officer, whose name is expected to be released in the coming days, is set to undergo surgery on Thursday during which doctors hope to thoroughly examine the damage and extent of his voice box injury.

According to IMPD, the officer was rushed to surgery following the shooting on Sunday where a stent was placed in his voice box in order to prevent collapse and secure the ability for him to breathe. Police said the officer is now fully awake, communicating by writing and receiving nutrition through a feeding tube.

Police said due to the severity of the voice box injury there is uncertainty regarding if the officer will return to normal breathing, speaking and swallowing.

“This uncertainty will not be resolved quickly. The road to recovery will be long. It will require the input of a voice box specialist and much more fervent and persistent prayer,” IMPD said in a statement.

Police, family, doctors and more hope that following Thursday’s surgery a better understanding will come of the officer’s injuries along with his potential treatment options. Police said the surgery and assessment could not be done immediately due to the severe damage inflicted by the gunshot and because of swelling and bleeding.

“Please pray God would grant skill, wisdom, and insight to the ENT surgery team, that all aspects of the operation might go smoothly, and for continued healing, comfort, and faith for the officer, the officer’s spouse, and the family,” IMPD said.