‘These cats are suffering’: Authorities working to rescue dozens of cats from Muncie home

The Humane Society of the United States is assisting the Muncie Police Department in rescuing dozens of cats in an alleged severe neglect situation at a residence in Muncie, Ind. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (Photo by Kirsten Peek/The HSUS)

MUNCIE, Ind. — Authorities are working to rescue dozens of cats in what the Humane Society called a “severe neglect situation” in Muncie.

The Humane Society of the United States is helping the Muncie Police Department with the situation, and the Indiana State Board of Health and Muncie Animal Services are providing assistance as well.

According to the Humane Society, local authorities served a search and seizure warrant on a 1,500-square-foot home Tuesday morning, where many cats were found to be in need of veterinary care. The Humane Society noted that some cats were suffering from upper respiratory infections, skin conditions and injuries and were very thin. Several cats were immediately removed from the property for emergency veterinary care.

“These cats are suffering—I haven’t seen animals living in conditions like this before. Walking around, you have to be careful not to slip in the layers of filth. These cats are gentle, sweet and crave attention,” said Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States.

The Humane Society said the property resident surrendered the cats, and they will eventually be available for adoption after their immediate needs are addressed. In the meantime, the organization is taking the rescued animals to a temporary shelter where they will continue to be examined by licensed veterinarians and receive “much-needed care and attention.”

“This was one of the worst animal cases and the most deplorable living conditions I have seen in my 20 years of law enforcement,” said Muncie Police Chief Nathan Sloan.

The property will be condemned after the cats are removed, according to officials.

“Despite the poor conditions and apparent suffering, several of the cats were eager for attention and followed rescuers throughout the building,” the Humane Society noted in a release.