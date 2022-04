BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man who is accused of stealing more than $400 worth of lottery tickets from a Brownsburg gas station.

The Brownsburg Police Department said the theft occurred around 12:45 a.m. on April 10 at a Speedway located at 920 N. Green Street.

Photo of lottery ticket suspect released by Brownsburg police

Police ask anyone who may recognize the man pictured in the released photo to contact Detective Stanford at (317) 852-1109 ext. 2147.