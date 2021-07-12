Man killed on Indy’s west side marks third person shot in under 1 hour

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was shot and killed Monday on the west side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

Police were called to the 5800 block of Suburban Drive at 8:14 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a man inside a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Police say he was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition and died not long after arrival.

This marks the third shooting IMPD responded to in less than an hour Monday evening.

The first took place on the city’s near northwest side when officers were called to North Harding Street and Edgemont Avenue at 7:35 p.m. Police described the person shot at this located as “awake and breathing.”

The other shooting happened on Indianapolis’ west side when police were called to the 3100 block of Keswick Road at 7:41 p.m. IMPD described this person as “awake and breathing” as well.

Investigations into all three shootings are ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.