Three men shot downtown, IMPD investigating

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after three men were shot downtown Indianapolis Sunday morning.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to reports of an individual shot at Icon Lounge along E Market Street. At the scene, officers found three men with gunshot wounds.

Each victim was quickly transported to Eskenazi Hospital and police believe they will each recover.

“All three are adult males. All three, the last report I had, we’re in stable condition and transported to Eskenazi,” IMPD East District Captain Rebecca Lake said. “I don’t know if any of them gave any statements as they were being loaded or if they are giving any statements now at the hospital.”

The shots rang out mere blocks from Monument Circle on what many officials believed was one of the cities busier weekends with the Crossroads Classic and sold out Colts game happening on the same day.

The Colts game had only ended minutes before the shooting and the city was still filled with visitors.

IMPD is working to piece together what lead up to the shooting, police say nothing took place inside the lounge, rather the alley behind it only.

With no suspect or description to go on, IMPD says they’re hoping any one of the thousands off people visiting the city may have seen something which could help their investigation.

“We are currently interviewing witnesses and checking for video to see if we can find any information on potential suspects,” Lake said.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community – they believe the shootings were targeted.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.