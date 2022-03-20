INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday at approximately 3:30 a.m. IMPD was dispatched to the 50 block of Linwood Ave. on a report of a person shot.

When police arrived, they located an adult male inside a vehicle with injuries consistent of gunshot wound(s). Soon after, they located a second victim, also adult male, suffering from injuries consistent with trauma. Officers then located a third victim, an adult female, with injuries consistent of gunshot wound(s).

All victims were then transported to nearby hospital and are all in stable condition.

Aggravated Assault detectives were on the scene took over the investigation. The investigation remains active and ongoing.