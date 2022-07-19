INDIANAPOLIS — Police are looking for witnesses in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 3-year-old child in the parking lot of a Castleton shopping center.

IMPD responded to the Clearwater Village center on E. 82nd Street just after 7:30 p.m. Monday on a report of a person hit.

Police confirmed the victim was a 3-year-old boy.

The toddler died at Riley Hospital for Children.

Police say there is no information at this point in the investigation on the vehicle that hit the child.

They ask anyone who was in the area at the time of the hit-and-run to contact 317-262-TIPS.