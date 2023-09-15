GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — Two 18-year-olds and a juvenile were arrested early Friday morning in Grant County on drug charges after a vehicle was pulled over going more than 100 mph.

According to a news release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy observed a vehicle driving southbound on State Road 9 and 7700 South traveling around 105 mph.

A traffic stop as conducted at State Road 9 and County Road 650 south on the vehicle and deputies found five people were in the vehicle, including 18-year-old Willie Oxendine of Marion, 18-year-old Alonzo Johnson of Gas City and a 16-year-old from Marion.

During the stop, the release said that “a large amount” of cash was in plain view in the lap of one of the passengers. When a K-9 unit arrived, officials said it indicated that illegal narcotics were inside the vehicle. A search was then conducted, where deputies reportedly found:

More than 390 M30 Pills weighing 40 grams;

Eight grams of suspected cocaine;

A firearm;

More than $3,600 in cash.

Three of the five individuals were charged, according to the release, including:

Willie Oxendine

One count of dealing in cocaine or narcotics, a Level 2 felony;

One count of possession of cocaine or narcotics, a Level 3 felony;

One count of possession of cocaine or narcotics, a Level 5 felony;

A warrant for a probation violation with the original charge of dealing in cocaine was also served.

Alonzo Johnson

One count of dealing in cocaine or narcotics, a Level 2 felony;

One count of possession of cocaine or narcotics, a Level 3 felony;

One count of possession of cocaine or narcotics, a Level 5 felony;

One count of unlawful possession of a firearm, a Level 6 felony.

16-year-old juvenile

One count of possession of cocaine or narcotics, a Level 3 felony;

One count of possession of cocaine or narcotics, a Level 5 felony;

One count of dealing in cocaine or narcotics, a Level 6 felony.