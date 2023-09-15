GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — Two 18-year-olds and a juvenile were arrested early Friday morning in Grant County on drug charges after a vehicle was pulled over going more than 100 mph.
According to a news release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy observed a vehicle driving southbound on State Road 9 and 7700 South traveling around 105 mph.
A traffic stop as conducted at State Road 9 and County Road 650 south on the vehicle and deputies found five people were in the vehicle, including 18-year-old Willie Oxendine of Marion, 18-year-old Alonzo Johnson of Gas City and a 16-year-old from Marion.
During the stop, the release said that “a large amount” of cash was in plain view in the lap of one of the passengers. When a K-9 unit arrived, officials said it indicated that illegal narcotics were inside the vehicle. A search was then conducted, where deputies reportedly found:
- More than 390 M30 Pills weighing 40 grams;
- Eight grams of suspected cocaine;
- A firearm;
- More than $3,600 in cash.
Three of the five individuals were charged, according to the release, including:
Willie Oxendine
- One count of dealing in cocaine or narcotics, a Level 2 felony;
- One count of possession of cocaine or narcotics, a Level 3 felony;
- One count of possession of cocaine or narcotics, a Level 5 felony;
- A warrant for a probation violation with the original charge of dealing in cocaine was also served.
Alonzo Johnson
- One count of dealing in cocaine or narcotics, a Level 2 felony;
- One count of possession of cocaine or narcotics, a Level 3 felony;
- One count of possession of cocaine or narcotics, a Level 5 felony;
- One count of unlawful possession of a firearm, a Level 6 felony.
16-year-old juvenile
- One count of possession of cocaine or narcotics, a Level 3 felony;
- One count of possession of cocaine or narcotics, a Level 5 felony;
- One count of dealing in cocaine or narcotics, a Level 6 felony.