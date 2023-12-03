INDIANAPOLIS — A truck, trailer and insulation equipment were stolen from Gibbons Extreme Insulation on the near southwest side of Indianapolis.

IMPD is investigating the incident. According to a police report, over $60,000 in foam sets, tools and air compressors were stolen. Investigators have also indicated that a blue 2000 Ford F-250 pickup truck and a trailer were stolen.

The license plates on the truck and trailer are TK765NHL and TR146AQX, respectively.

According to a Facebook post from Gibbons Extreme Insulation, the vehicle and trailer were rammed through the business’ garage door and gate.

Video courtesy of Gibbons Extreme Insulation

Gibbons Extreme Insulation also released security camera photos of the suspect. The business is encouraging those that recognize the individual to contact Gibbons Extreme Insulation’s management team at (317) 690-6016.

Photo courtesy of Gibbons Extreme Insulation Photo courtesy of Gibbons Extreme Insulation Photo courtesy of Gibbons Extreme Insulation

IMPD has not provided any further information on the incident. IMPD’s report on the incident indicates the theft occurred just after 9 p.m. Saturday.