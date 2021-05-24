Quadruple shooting at downtown hotel leaves 2 dead, 2 wounded

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating a quadruple shooting incident early Monday on the west side of downtown Indianapolis.

It happened shortly before 1 a.m. at the Fairfield Inn & Suites, 501 W. Washington St. Four people were found shot at the hotel. Two male victims were pronounced dead at the scene; a third female victim was seriously wounded and transported to Eskenazi Hospital. A fourth gunshot victim, a male with a graze wound, was also found at the hotel.

The surviving victims were last said to be in serious condition by IMPD.

Investigators say the gunfire erupted outside under the hotel’s entrance canopy. Two male victims were shot and killed outside. The female victim — also shot under the entrance canopy — managed to make it into the hotel lobby where she was found, according to a police spokesperson.

“At this time, we are having the homicide detectives go ahead and examine video, talk to witnesses, and try to find out what happened,” said IMPD Capt. Lawrence Wheeler.

Police do not believe the shootings were random and are investigating it as an isolated crime incident.