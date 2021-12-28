Triple shooting leaves 2 dead on Indy’s north side

The triple shooting scene at The Retreat apartment complex on the city’s north side.

INDIANAPOLIS — A triple shooting has left two people dead and another injured on Indy’s north side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of Rue De Margot Drive, near 71st and Michigan Road.

Officers reportedly found three victims with gunshot injuries once they arrived on scene. Two of the victims were pronounced deceased while the third was transported to a hospital in stable conditon.

At this time, no further information has been released as the investigation is active and ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.