INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police reported that two firearms were stolen from two separate vehicles in the area of southwest Indianapolis and Camby.

ISP indicated that both firearms were stolen from vehicles parked in residential neighborhoods during overnight hours. According to an ISP press release, both of the firearms were handguns.

ISP attached two suspect photos to the press release it sent Monday afternoon.

State police are asking residents in the area to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement by calling 911. Those with information on the thefts can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.

Anonymous tipsters can contact crime stoppers via the P3tips app or www.CrimeTips.org. Those that remain anonymous and provide information that leads to a felony arrest may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.