MARION, Ind. — The Grant County Prosecutor filed murder charges on Friday against two men for the 2015 killing of David Wise, according to court documents obtained by FOX59/CBS4.

Darzell Jones, 41, was booked into the Grant County Jail on Saturday and faces one count of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder.

Darzell Jones

His alleged accomplice, Terrence Fetz, faces the same charges and has a warrant out for his arrest. Fetz is not listed in the jail’s log at last check.

Wise was found shot to death near the Rails to Trails walkway just after 3:30 p.m. on January 3, 2015. An autopsy found that Wise had been shot in the neck.

According to court documents, detectives interviewed numerous individuals over the past eight years who told similar stories about Fetz paying Jones to have Wise killed.

In a February 2019 interview, a man told investigators that Jones was at his home the night of the murder. Jones told the man that Fetz offered him $1,500 to kill Wise and that he was going to do it because he “needed the money,” according to court documents.

Jones told the man that Fetz wanted Wise dead because Wise had burned Fetz’s brother’s car.

The man told police that Jones left his home that night and when he returned, Jones told the man that he killed Wise, according to court filings.

Jones then called Fetz to let him know Wise was dead, but Fetz “didn’t believe him.” The man told investigators that Fetz wanted to see Wise’s body before giving Jones the money. Jones then picked up Fetz and took him to the crime scene, according to court documents.

Court documents state that Jones told the man that Fetz gave him the gun to commit the murder. The man was given a polygraph shortly after his interview with police and passed.

In an interview more than a year later, a different witness told investigators that he was told on “several occasions” that Jones had committed the murder. That witness said Jones told him that for $7,500 he could make a girl “disappear like he did with [Wise],” according to court filings.

That witness was also given a polygraph and passed.

It’s unclear what led to the filing of charges in this case. The last interviews police described in the probable cause affidavit were conducted in 2020.

However, investigators said in the court filings that the full case file contains more details and “other avenues” that the investigation took.

“This summary should not be considered a complete representation of the entire case,” the investigator wrote. “This is a summary of the involvement of Terrence Fetz and Darzell Jones.”

FOX 59/CBS4 has reached out to the Marion Police Department regarding the status of Fetz and is waiting to hear back.