ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Central Indiana are investigating Wednesday afternoon after two juveniles under the age of 16 were shot in Madison County.

Officers with the Anderson Police Department were called around 3:25 p.m. Wednesday to the 2200 block of Columbus Avenue for a shooting.

APD said that as officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old that had been shot. Both juveniles, APD said, were suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Both of the teenage victims, police said, were taken to a local Anderson hospital for treatment. They are both currently listed in stable condition, APD said.

A preliminary investigation by APD detectives shows that an adult male began shooting at the juveniles while they were walking southbound on Columbus Avenue. Further investigation revealed that the alleged suspect was possibly in the 1800 block of E. 32nd Street.

Officers then went to that location and found the man who allegedly shot the juveniles, who APD identified as a 28-year-old. That man, APD said, was taken into custody without further incident.

The investigation, APD said, is ongoing as detectives look to gather more evidence and information.