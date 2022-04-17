INDIANAPOLIS – A teen is dead, another injured, and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at a party on Indianapolis’ south side early Sunday morning.

IMPD responded to the 2900 block of Madison Avenue just after midnight. When officers arrived, they located a 15-year-old male victim inside a car at a Popeye’s parking lot with multiple gunshots. He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in grave condition where he was later pronounced deceased.

Just a short time later, police responded to a report of a person shot at Eskenazi Hospital. Officers arrived and found another teen victim with multiple gunshots. The victim is listed in stable condition.

The incident started after an argument at a party at Pollos Los Reyes restaurant in the 2800 Block of Madison Avenue, where a large gathering of underage people was drinking and were in possession of guns.

The argument spilled out into the street and when police arrived they stopped a car where they believe one of the shooters was in. Officers took the 15-year-old suspect into custody.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.