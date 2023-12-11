INDIANAPOLIS — More than a thousand law enforcement personnel from across the country joined United States Attorney General Merrick Garland in Indianapolis Monday morning for the Violent Crime Reduction Summit.

Law enforcement leaders from as far away as Hawaii came together to discuss the national rise in violent crime seen during the pandemic, and what reduction strategies are working.

”We can learn from each other and what other cities have done right and bring those things here,” said IMPD Assistant Chief Chris Bailey.

In opening remarks, Garland highlighted partnerships working to crack down on violent crime, including IMPD and FBI Indianapolis.

“Right here in Indianapolis less than two weeks ago, a PSN case out of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana brought together partners at the FBI Indianapolis Field Office and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to secure the conviction and sentencing of a repeat violent offender,” Garland said.

He was referring to Damon Smithson, who was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison after he robbed a gas station in 2022. He had been previously convicted of multiple robberies.

Garland also led a roundtable meeting of local law enforcement to talk about violence reduction.

Indianapolis has seen four straight years of more than 200 homicides, but is on track for its second straight year seeing that total number decrease.

Representatives with IMPD, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration and other local departments were all on-hand for the meeting.

Bailey said part of the conversation centered around teen violence and access to guns.

”We talked about straw purchasing, we talked about the number of glock switches or conversion devices that we’re seeing,” he said. “There are lots of guns ending up with juveniles in multiple ways.”

U.S. Attorney Zach Myers said agencies are working together on community-based strategies to curb youth access to guns.

”Working both with the community to provide resources to these children to hopefully help protect them but also to hold people accountable who are fueling this violence by putting guns in children’s hands,” Myers said.

Bailey said this leads into part of IMPD’s plans for working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and firearms in the new year.

”Part of our plan going into next year is really look at those people providing those weapons and digging into further how they’re falling into the wrong hands,” Bailey said.

The law enforcement leaders also talked about drug overdoses in central Indiana.

”850 overdoses in 2022 and the vast majority of those are fentanyl,” Bailey said. “And our work with the DEA to go after people who are dealing now and causing death.”

At the summit, Garland announced the release of the Violent Crime Reduction Roadmap.

It’s a collection of strategies from across the country that the Justice Department has seen help reduce violent crime. The roadmap is meant to guide communities to solutions for violence.

Myers said he’s looking to learn more about violence reduction technologies and community outreach strategies.

”Not just doing the community outreach but also tracking the data, figuring out, ‘OK, we’ve worked with these people, we’ve tried to provide them resources, what happens next,’” Myers said.

Some of the strategies used in Indianapolis will be on display at the summit this week. The Indy Peace Fellowship will present to attendees on Tuesday.