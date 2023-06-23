INDIANAPOLIS — Federal authorities led an operation Thursday morning where they raided multiple sites around the Indianapolis area. Friday morning they’re set to give an update to what they uncovered.

The operation involved the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). It spanned from as far north as 116th Street down to Southgreen Drive just north of I-465 on the city’s south side.

Federal agents also raided locations from Cumberland on the far east side to Raceway Road on the city’s west side.

The Indianapolis police cited the U.S. Attorney’s Office stating there were 14 search warrants conducted leading to nine arrests. Sources adding the raids focused on firearms and drugs.

Law enforcement personnel at an illegal gun raid scene on June 22, 2023

Though many people were afraid to speak on camera to FOX59 crews, other neighbors in the local area expressed they were grateful things were being done to keep Indy’s streets safe pointing out the “work is just beginning.”

“It is bad for the community that this stuff happens ya know. Especially for neighborhoods and stuff,” an anonymous man stated. “It’s hard to come out here at 6 a.m. with SWAT and stuff like that and not disturb the neighbors and stuff like that.”