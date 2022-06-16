AVON, Ind. — The Postal Inspection Service and Avon Police Department are investigating after a mail carrier was carjacked in Avon on Wednesday.

It happened near the intersection of County Road 100 North and Ronald Reagan Parkway.

Paul Toms, the president of the local letter carriers union, said a vehicle stopped in front of the mail truck. A man got out and forced the carrier out of the truck and then drove off.

The mail truck was later found about a mile away and the union president said all the mail had been taken.

“Employees should show up to work and be able to return home in the same condition that they reported to work,” Toms. “In my entire life, I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Toms said attacks on mail carriers are increasing. This past April a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint on the southside of Indianapolis and there have been other attacks across the country.

“I don’t know if the postal inspection service needs a higher body count for them to start taking this seriously,” Jim Bjork with the Postal Police Officers Association.

The postal service does have a protection service, but the association said policy changes in 2020 forced them off the street. Those officers now just have jurisdiction to protect post offices and their numbers are dwindling.

Currently, there are none in Indiana.

“Postal inspectors investigate crime, but it’s far better to prevent a crime than it is to investigate it after it occurs,” Bjork said.

The postal inspection service wouldn’t share any details on the investigation. However, the agency said it’s working to improve security for postal workers.

“We want the public to know we are taking extra measures to secure Postal Service keys used to unlock blue collection boxes and keep them out of the hands of criminals,” Postal Inspector Justin Adams said.

Adams said new employees are also trained to avoid situations that pose a risk to their safety.

While they work on additional solutions, Toms is asking for the public to be vigilant.

“If you see something that’s not right, protect those letter carriers,” Toms said. “Because you’re also protecting your own neighborhood at the same time.”

An armed robbery of a mail carrier is a federal offense and is punishable by up to 25 years in prison, according to the postal inspection service.

Anyone with information on the carjacking is urged to contact a postal inspector at 877-876-2455 or make a report online at www.uspis.gov.