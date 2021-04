INDIANAPOLIS — Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver that crashed into a gas station on the near east side overnight Friday.

IMPD was called to a gas station in the 2700 block of English Avenue around 3 a.m.

Investigators said a car crashed into the gas station’s convenience store and was partially inside the building when they arrived.

The driver had abandoned the vehicle, so it’s unclear what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt.

If you have any information, call 317-262-TIPS.