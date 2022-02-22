INDIANAPOLIS — A judge is expected to hand down a verdict Tuesday for a man accused of killing a Southport police lieutenant.

Prosecutors say Jason Brown fatally shot Southport Lt. Aaron Allan on July 27, 2017 when the 38-year-old officer stopped to help Brown after he crashed his car on Madison Avenue on the south side of Indianapolis.

Originally, the previous Marion County prosecutor said his office would seek the death penalty against Brown. However, that was changed under current prosecutor Ryan Mears after Brown was asked to waive a jury trial.

If found guilty, Brown will also not be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

According to Marion Superior Judge Mark Stoner, the prosecution did not establish enough evidence that Brown knew he was shooting a police officer when Allan was shot 11 times.

The defense also argued Brown suffered a seizure before the crash and was not conscious of the fact he was shooting at an officer. The prosecution said a doctor who treated Brown following the crash testified that he saw no evidence of a seizure.

If he is convicted, Brown faces up to 65 years in prison.

The judge is expected to give his verdict around 11 a.m.