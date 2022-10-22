INDIANAPOLIS — Surveillance videos captured two men showing up at an east-side Indianapolis gas station begging for help after they were shot.

The two shootings happened less than 24 hours apart.

The most recent was around 4:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon when police were called to the gas station near 30th Street and Post Road. Police found a man who had been shot laying in the parking lot.

Surveillance video shows the man stumbling over a guardrail and collapsing onto the ground. People can be seen in the video attending to the man and calling 911.

Investigators said he was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. A police report indicates the shooting happened at the neighboring Briergate apartment complex.

The night before, police were called to that same complex on reports of a person shot just after 7 p.m. Officers found a juvenile who had been shot in what is believed to be the sale of a cell phone.

Soon after, police were called to the same gas station where they found a man who had been shot during that sale. Surveillance video shows the man stumble into the gas station and collapse on the ground.

The video shows a gas station attendant trying to help the man before police and paramedics arrived.

“I’ve lived in Indianapolis since I was 11 years old and I never thought it would be at this point,” said Pastor James Jackson.

Jackson’s church is not too far from where these shootings happened. While neither shooting happened at the gas station, Jackson said those businesses can be hotspots for crime.

“When things go bad, bad things happen at these places,” Jackson said. “There needs to be more security and there needs to be some stepping up of investigations.”

Jackson, like so many, said he is fed up with the violence in his community. He encouraged everyone to be vigilant at all times.

“Be aware of where you and what’s going on around you,” Jackson said. “Try to make sure that when you are at gas stations, coming out of stores or even coming home that you are aware of what’s happening around you.”

All the victims in both shootings were taken to area hospitals in critical condition.

Both shooting are under investigation and police are asking for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with any information on either case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 317-262-TIPS.