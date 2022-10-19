INDIANAPOLIS — A man has now been arrested in connection with shots fired into an Irvington home on Sunday.

Around 10:15 p.m. on Oct. 16, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department received calls about shots fired at a home on North Audubon Road.

As FOX59 previously reported, the bullets hit the home of Lance Huffman. He told FOX59 that this was the fifth time his home had been targeted by gunfire in the last two months.

Damage done to the home by gunfire.

According to the probable cause document, a witness told officers he saw a black male wearing an orange hoodie in a white Pontiac car shoot towards Huffman’s home then drive off going east on East 16th Street.

Huffman provided surveillance video from a camera on his home that showed a white car pull up before shots are fired. The vehicle then speeds off, toward E. 16th Street, matching what the witness said.

The video showed around 25 shots being fired at the home. The bullets shattered windows at the Huffman home and passed through several rooms to the back of the home.

Images taken from the surveillance video of the car and shots fired.

In the PC, IMPD said they believed the man in the car to be 31-year-old Zechari Scott. Huffman found Scott on social media and provided police with his address. He also told police Scott had recently posted a picture of a rifle on his social media.

An IMPD detective drove by Scott’s residence and saw a white Pontiac sedan with plates matching the vehicle in the video. Police had also tracked the car using the FLOCK camera system and it was seen in the area where the shots were fired Sunday night.

Mugshot of Zechari Scott provided by IMPD.

The PC also said that another witness had called IMPD saying they had driven by the address given for Scott, and saw a white Pontiac in the driveway, and a black male wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt out front of the home.

On Monday, IMPD served a search warrant at Scott’s address and found multiple rifles and shell casings in a 1999 white Pontiac Grand Am with a plate number matching that of the car in the video.

Scott’s mother also told police there was a rifle in his room that she wanted removed.

Scott was then arrested Tuesday night at his home on four counts of criminal recklessness.