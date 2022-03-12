INDIANAPOLIS — Family and friends of 14-year-old Da’Vonta White and 15-year-old Isaiah Jackson gathered at Dubarry park Saturday afternoon to remember the two young lives taken too soon.

The teens were found shot to death on Monday night.

“He had a smile that would brighten up the room,” Da’Vonta’s aunt Lashanna Thompson said. “We need to save our babies, it was 14- and 15-year-old boys.”

14-year-old Da’Vonta White

Officers were called out to the Park on East 35th Street (near Post Road and 38th Street) around 9:30 p.m.

Officers found Jackson dead in the parking lot. After some investigating, police found White in the grass nearby.

At the vigil, community leaders spoke out against youth violence and spoke directly to the teens’ friends who had come to mourn.

“If y’all don’t want to talk to the police, y’all got real people that’s in the hood that care about y’alls hood that’s been in y’alls hood thats been where y’alls been,” Robert Booker with Reaching our Brothers Inc. said. “Talk to us.”

Da’Vonta’s mother and siblings were in too much pain to speak. However, they joined the crowd in release blue balloons into the sky. They say blue was Da’Vonta’s favorite color.

“Whoever took those boys’ lives. Those two babies lives…I’m afraid it might have been some young kids,” Thompson said. “We got to get a hold of the youth.”

So far, IMPD says no arrests have been made in the case. Family members say that day will come.

“We don’t know who did it, but justice is going to be served,” Thompson said.

As they released the balloons, the people gathered at the park yelled “long live Da’Vonta.” The hope, they say, is that the violence that has gripped Indianapolis will come to end. Especially for its youngest residents.

“It’s going to take me to my last breath to make sure we save our kids, save our community,” Booker said.

Anyone with information about what happened is urged to call CrimeStoppers.

That number is 317-262-TIPS and you can remain anonymous.