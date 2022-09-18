INDIANAPOLIS — Dozens of balloons floated up from a Haughville parking lot where Krystal Walton was murdered Friday morning.

“This is harder than anything,” said Krystal’s father Christopher. “Any strength that I had is gone and we all know why.”

Krystal was shot to death as she dropped her seven-year-old daughter off at a church daycare in the 900 block of North Holmes Avenue.

“I love my mom,” Emilee Hunter told approximately 100 family and friends gathered outside the church Sunday afternoon. “She was the best mom ever.”

Immediately after the shooting, IMPD officers began looking for Orlando Mitchell, 33, the father of Krystal’s infant son.

Within two hours, they found him near 10th and Delaware Streets downtown, and officers said when Mitchell displayed a gun, they shot him.

Mitchell is still recovering from his wounds.

Investigators are testing two guns recovered at the scene to determine if either one was the firearm that killed Krystal.

Walton had been victimized by Mitchell before.

In March of 2021, she told police that Mitchell strangled her while she was pregnant with their child, telling her she needed to get rid of her baby.

Last July 26th, Mitchell pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor Domestic Battery charge in exchange for the dismissal of three felonies and was sentenced to a one-year suspended sentence that resulted in probation, 26 weeks of Domestic Violence Counseling and a continuing order to stay away from Walton.

On Aug. 6, Krystal reported that Mitchell broke into her mother’s home, violated the No Contact Order and threatened her.

By August 30th, Mitchell was found to have violated probation and a warrant was issued for his arrest with another No Contact Order issued last Wednesday with an Order issued the next day to hold him without bond.

It was the same day he was charged with the Aug. 6 offenses.

By the next morning, Krystal Walton was dead.

“These people have to be taken off the street and be punished for their behavior,” said Former Deputy Mayor Olgen Williams, a leader in the Haughville community. “We gotta look at it. Evidently paper is nothing else.”

“Domestic violence cases are real and they happen far too often and getting these cases right is absolutely critical,” said Cyndi Carrasco, the republican challenger for Marion County Prosecutor who attended the vigil. “The answer is we have to get these cases right. Unfortunately, Krystal had a history where she did everything she needed to do. She did everything to protect her children and there was still a failure.”

The office of Prosecutor Ryan Mears did not respond to a request for comment.

“Domestic violence is real,” said Demarco Hunter, Emilee’s father and Krystal’s former partner. “Get help. She tried. And she had to prepare us for this day.”

As the mylar balloons rose from the mourners at the vigil, many became entangled in electrical wires up above, shorting out the lines with large pops and small explosions and cutting off power to a stretch of West 10th Street.

Mitchell’s initial hearing will not be scheduled until he is recently from the hospital and transferred to the Adult Detention Center.