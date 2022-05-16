INDIANAPOLIS — A violent weekend leaves multiple people wounded and one dead. In the span of just over 12 hours on Sunday, a half dozen people were shot across Indianapolis.

Starting around 8 a.m. Sunday, police found a man identified by family as Bobby Dodson shot to death outside a business on the west side.

A few hours later, two people were hurt in a pair of unrelated shootings including one on Harlan Street which wounded a 27-year-old man and left neighbors frustrated.

“It’s horrible to see the crime continuing to happen,” said neighbor Jessica Noel.

On Sunday night, three others were injured in a trio of shootings, one of which took place near Kessler and Lafayette.

“This violence is happening all over our city, so nobody is immune,” said Reverend David Greene with the Concerned Clergy.

This year IMPD has reported 80 homicides, down from last year’s 95 deaths on the same date, but still significantly higher than any other recent year.

The same is true of non-fatal shootings.

This year there have been 222 victims, which is down from 253 last year, but again drastically higher compared to 2018, 2019 and 2020.

“We have got to be real and honest and say we didn’t get in this overnight and it’s going to take a while to get out,” said Greene.

Reverend David Greene believes reversing the violence numbers means fixing root causes like education and economics, which will take time.

“You know unless we address those core issues and give people hope, a lot of things will go on we don’t want to see,” said Greene.

Greene also worries whether the state’s new open carry law, which is set to take effect in July, will lead to an increase in shootings.

Police have not yet released any suspect information on the weekend homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Jeremy Ingram at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Jeremy.Ingram@indy.gov