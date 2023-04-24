WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — A Wayne County man is facing an attempted murder charge after a stabbing early Saturday morning, authorities announced Monday.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was called to the area of Dalton Road and Massey Road in Hagerstown in reference to a man covered in blood.

WCSO said officers arrived to find 29-year-old Julian McCord with a laceration to his wrist and another male with several stab wounds. Both were taken to Reid Health for treatment.

Investigators believe McCord stabbed the other male multiple times in the chest and cut his wrist in the process, said the sheriff’s office.

McCord was taken to the Wayne County Jail after being cleared from the hospital.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.