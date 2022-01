WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting.

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a reported shooting on Treaty Line Road around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

They found Thomas D. Pierce, 39, at the scene, dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators believe Pierce and the shooter were acquainted, and that the shooting was an isolated incident.

Police are still investigating and have not announced an arrest.