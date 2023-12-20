CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. — A Wayne County truck stop employee has been arrested on a warrant issued over the summer after police say he groped and battered a woman in front of her child.

Sharan Sandhu, a 24-year-old Greenwood man, was arrested Wednesday and booked into Wayne County Jail on a felony charge of sexual battery. The charge against Sandhu stems from an incident in July where he allegedly fondled a woman buying gas where he was working.

Sharan Sandu mugshot

Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department were first called around 12:30 a.m. on July 29, 2023, to the Sinclair gas station located at 1534 N. State Road 1 in Cambridge City after a woman parked near Interstate 70 reported being assaulted by an employee.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with a woman who described stopping at Sinclair for gas and going inside with her daughter. She told police that the suspect, later identified as Sandhu, gave her “weird vibes” and made her wait inside extra long while staring at her.

After pumping gas, the victim told deputies she went inside to grab her receipt but left her daughter inside the truck because Sandhu was “weirding” them out. The woman said she then bought drinks and left but that Sandhu followed her back outside to her truck.

The woman said that as Sandhu followed her, he asked her if she was married and told her that she was beautiful. She said she then made it look as though she was leaving before circling her truck around and parking in the back lot.

Approximately 30 minutes later, the woman said Sandhu knocked on the door of her truck before getting on one knee and proposing to her. When the victim said no thank you, she said Sandhu began commenting on her body and saying “her shape was good,” court docs show.

“Sandhu asked to hug her from behind and attempted to force a kiss,” a police report reads. “Victim 1 stated that he asked to spend the night with her… and continually asked for a kiss.”

After turning down the man several times, the woman said Sandhu asked to “hug her from behind” once more and tried to turn her around. That is when the victim said he groped her butt and breasts.

In order to get Sandhu to leave, the victim said she asked for his phone number and said that she would call him after she and her daughter ate dinner. This is when the woman said Sandhu finally took his arm off of her.

As she grabbed her phone, the woman described how Sandhu continued to ask to touch her and kiss her. After the number was in her phone, she said Sandhu grabbed her breast one more time before walking back into the store. That is when she called police.

Deputies then spoke with the juvenile daughter who was with the victim, who corroborated all of Sandhu’s actions and words.

After speaking with the victim and her daughter, deputies went inside and identified Sandhu via a witness description. Court documents show that while Sandhu only spoke Punjabi, police used Google Translate to interview him and get a statement.

While speaking with police, Sandhu reportedly admitted to proposing to the lady and being attracted to her. However, when asked if he had touched the woman’s breasts, Sandhu told deputies that he only “hugged her and gave her a fist bump.” Furthermore, the victim said that if she felt anything was wrong then he wished to apologize.

After speaking with Sandhu, deputies filed a probable cause affidavit for the man’s arrest charging him with Level 6 Felony Sexual Battery. This, court docs show, was filed on Aug. 13.

Then, on Dec. 20, online jail records show that Sandhu was arrested and booked into the Wayne County Jail. Online court records show that an initial hearing in his case is scheduled for 1:20 p.m. on Jan. 9, 2024.