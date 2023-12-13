INDIANAPOLIS – New court documents revealed an Indianapolis metro police officer discharged their firearm after the driver of a Camaro, fled police and rammed into another patrol car following an illegal street racing event.

The driver was later identified as 23-year-old Sebastian Jimenez.

Court documents said IMPD was dispatched a call to the 2800 block of Lafayette Road on Dec. 9 around 11:50 p.m. There was an initial report of 20 to 30 vehicles driving recklessly in the parking lot doing donuts and burnouts.

Another call was made to dispatch, stating a pedestrian was struck by a Chevy Camaro and was on the ground.

Officers said they arrived on the scene and parked across the street. They observed a Camaro with a convertible doing burnouts with two to three people hanging out of the car.

Police said the Camaro was almost hitting pedestrians in the lot.

According to the probable cause, officers then entered the parking lot with activated emergency lights and sirens. That’s when two officers reportedly announced over the radio shots were fired.

The Camaro was seen fleeing the parking lot onto N. Tibbs Road northbound. An officer then got behind the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Jimenez then refused to stop and accelerated at a “high rate of speed.”

Previous reports said another officer caught up to the first and both continued in the police chase when Jimenez continued driving north on Tibbs Avenue and crossed over to West 30th Street near Lincoln Road.

This was the parking lot of Cardinal Ritter High School.

Officers tried to create a roadblock to stop Jimenez from continuing to drive but the Camaro then made a U-turn and rammed into one of the officer’s patrol cars head-on. This disabled the IMPD vehicle.

Jimenez then backed up and began to move forward and in the process, one of the other IMPD officers discharged his firearm at the Camaro. This would mark the 18th time in 2023 an IMPD officer has fired a weapon in self-defense or to protect someone else.

Jimenez traveled around two officers, almost hitting one who was out of his car. The probable cause said the officer had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

Jimenez then continued onto 30th Street before hitting a gray Kia and crashing. Jimenez and the passenger were both detained.

In a later interview with the passenger, she stated she was picked up from work by Jimenez, who asked her if she wanted to go to a car meet.

She agreed and went to the event, claiming people were there spinning, doing donuts, burnouts and having a “good time.”

The woman said she and Jimenez left after the police arrived and once she realized the police were following the car, she told Jimenez to stop. She added Jimenez looked at her and said, “We’re not stopping. I can’t stop. I can’t go to jail.”

The passenger said she felt Jimenez was just “scared and nervous.”

When asked by investigators if she knew how fast Jimenez was driving while being chased by police, she responded, “80. I think. It was pretty fast.”

Jimenez was charged with resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and two counts of criminal recklessness, all Level 6 felonies.

Previous reports stated Jimenez also had a pending case in Spencer County on one count of auto theft, a Level 6 felony, as well as misdemeanor battery and reckless driving charges.

A bail review hearing was scheduled in this case for Dec. 18 at 8:30 a.m.