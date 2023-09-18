WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The West Lafayette Police Department is investigating an overnight robbery at a gas station Monday morning.

Officers responded to a robbery call around 3:45 a.m. Monday at the Circle K gas station at the 1200 block of Sagamore Pkwy W.

Investigators learned that a man had reportedly entered the store, displayed a firearm, and fled in a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash from the register. Officers obtained a description of the suspect’s vehicle, and a Purdue University police officer located the vehicle, parked and unoccupied, near the intersection of Vine St. and Sylvia St. in West Lafayette.

Officers later established a perimeter in the area around the vehicle. The area was searched, but the suspect was not located. The vehicle was impounded and transported to the police department for evidence processing.

In addition, officers learned that the vehicle used in a robbery was stolen.