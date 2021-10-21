West side shooting leaves 1 in serious condition

Indianapolis Area Crime
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in serious condition after a shooting on the west side.

Just before 5:15 a.m., police received a report of a person shot in the 1200 block of Ingomar Street off of W. Morris Street.

Police found  an adult male with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.  The man was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Officers tell us the victim was inside a home when he was shot by someone outside. Other people inside the home were not hurt.

The house itself had multiple holes from bullets, and the front door was shattered.

