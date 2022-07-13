WESTFIELD — At approximately 5:03 p.m. Wednesday, Westfield Police were dispatched to an armed robbery in progress at a local jeweler store.

When officers arrived they determined this wasn’t an armed robbery, but it was a smash-and-grab style theft.

Police say that three suspects entered the store wearing black hoodies and face masks. One of the suspects held the door open while the other two suspects began smashing glass jewelry cases, grabbing watches, and precious stones.

Photo of suspect vehicle

The suspects fled the scene in a Jeep Grand Cherokee with the Illinois plate DH31399.

The suspects are being described as two black males and one lighter-skinned male.

No one was injured in this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Hamilton County Communications Center at 317-773-1300.