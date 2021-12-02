Westfield man sentenced for stealing $270K from medical practice

INDIANAPOLIS — A Westfield man was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison after defrauding an ophthalmology practice out of $270,000.

Joshua D. Millspaugh, 42, previously pled guilty to charges of wire fraud.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Millspaugh worked as the practice administrator for Whiston Vision, P.C., with responsibility for payroll processing, purchasing and bill payment. Despite receiving an annual salary of over $100,000, Millspaugh used his position to divert money from the company accounts to himself for more than five years.

“Fraud on a small business impacts every area of that business,” said U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers. “It also breeds mistrust, especially if the fraud is perpetrated by a trusted employee. Mr. Millspaugh exploited his position of trust for purely personal gain, and he is now being held accountable for his actions.”

Millspaugh was ordered to pay $270,000 in restitution and will be federally supervised following his release from prison.