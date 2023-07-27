INDIANAPOLIS — A Westfield man has been sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty to viewing and having multiple sexually explicit images and videos of children.

According to court documents from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana Indianapolis division, 45-year-old Kevin Troutman was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of possession of a visual depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

In January 2022, officials said that an investigation was opened into Troutman by the Westfield Police Department and the Hamilton County Metro Child Exploitation Task Force after they received a tip that Troutman was viewing an image of the sexual exploitation of a 4-6 year-old girl.

Officers conducted a search warrant at Troutman’s home later that month and seized electronic devices that were found to contain sexually explicit images and videos of children. In 1997, Troutman was convicted of Vicarious Sexual Gratification and was registered as a sexually violent predator in Indiana.

“Across nearly three decades, the defendant sexually abused or exploited at least three different children and gratified himself through the exploitation of many more,” Zachary A. Myers the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, said in a statement. “There is no place in our communities for dangerous, repeat child predators. The sentence imposed today shows that our office, HSI, and local child exploitation task force partners will work tirelessly to ensure these heinous offenders are behind bars, where they cannot cause further harm to our children.”