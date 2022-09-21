WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Westfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect who shattered a Great Clips door with a rock and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.
According to police, the burglary occurred around 10 p.m. on Sept. 15 at a Great Clips located near 146th and Ditch Road.
Authorities said the man pictured in the surveillance footage smashed in the front door with a rock and then stole cash from the register before exiting the business through the same broken door in which he had entered.
The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 200 pounds, who appears to be between the ages of 25 and 35 years old. The man is seen wearing a Boston Celtics baseball hat, white t-shirt, and black and white Nike shoes.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Detective Tony Howard at (317) 804-3239 or call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.