Westfield police looking for theft, fraud suspects believed to have bought day passes to steal from fitness center lockers

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Westfield Police Department is looking for suspects that allegedly stole from fitness center lockers and then used the bank cards inside.

The investigation began in the summer, around late June and August, when Hamilton County law enforcement agencies received complaints of theft and subsequent fraud.

Police received multiple victim statements claiming that their personal belongings, including debit and credit cards, were taken while they were at a fitness center. Those cards were then used to buy gift cards at local retail stores.

Investigators believe the suspects bought day passes at the fitness center and used a fake name while paying with cash.

Police obtained surveillance images of two of the potential suspects.

Photos from Westfield police

If you can identify one or both of these individuals please contact the Westfield Police Department at 317-804-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).